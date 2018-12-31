Thought for Today 38 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save "A New Year's resolution is something that goes in one Year and out the other." — Author unknown. Subscribe to Breaking News Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Suspect in Orcutt triple homicide identified as David McNabb, victims as Orcutt man and suspect's mother, sister Two Santa Maria residents arrested after alleged property crime spree Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to hire for 225 positions in Santa Maria Santa Maria man identified as 85-year-old pedestrian killed in South Broadway vehicle collision Police arrest Santa Maria man allegedly linked to 2 sexual assault crimes promotion Graduation Class of 2018 promotion Real Estate Today