"If you want to make peace, you don't talk to your friends. You talk to your enemies." — Moshe Dayan (1915-1981).
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Cocaine, $116K seized, one arrested in Santa Maria
-
Teen with big feet couldn't afford size 18 sneakers, so Shaq bought him 10 pairs
-
Santa Maria high school students renew demand for realigned graduation requirements
-
Santa Maria woman arrested with methamphetamine, license plates in Orcutt
-
Santa Maria man arrested for grand theft after 700 avocados found in car
promotion spotlight
Take our quiz to see if you're more spring than fall, less winter than summer.
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Ad Vault