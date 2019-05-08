"When your mother asks, 'Do you want a piece of advice?' it is a mere formality. It doesn't matter if you answer yes or no. You're going to get it anyway." — Erma Bombeck, American humorist (1927-1996).
Most Popular
-
Guadalupe couple's conjoined twins born, die peacefully four hours later
-
Matthew Michael Tabon
-
Love from Levine: Local Maroon 5 fan meets favorite singer on 'The Voice' set because of big brother
-
Man arrested in connection with shooting of 6 at Oceano Dunes Natural Preserve
-
Man injured when object penetrates car windshield on Betteravia Road east of Santa Maria
promotion
Visit our online archives for thousands of historical articles, obituaries and announcements.
Print Ads
Ad Vault