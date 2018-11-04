Thought for Today 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Email Print Save "Hypocrisy is a fashionable vice, and all fashionable vices pass for virtues." — Moliere, French dramatist (1622-1673). Subscribe to Breaking News Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Tags Vice Hypocrisy Technical Terms Virtue Today Most Popular Guadalupe's newest restaurant to be a destination for flat-screens and comfort food Sheriff's investigators seize about 400,000 marijuana plants from Santa Maria grow Santa Maria Police investigating attempted kidnapping of minor on her way to school Santa Maria man charged with attempted murder pleads not guilty Who gets your Vote for Player of the Week? Halsell, Thomas, Iniguez, Redell, Bourbon, Herrera, Iribarren or Aldana? promotion Graduation Class of 2018 promotion Heart of the Valley