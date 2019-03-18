Thought for Today 38 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save "As a woman I have no country. As a woman my country is the whole world." — Virginia Woolf, English author (1882-1941). Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Woman Country Today Most Popular In the Military: U.S. Air Force Airman Clay M. Muscio, of Santa Maria 2 dead, 1 critically injured in crash; Santa Maria man charged Stadium805: New look, new name for the Santa Maria Raceway Jeffrey Jackson Lind Three arrested in Santa Maria for purchasing alcohol for minors during decoy operation promotion Home Improvement 2019 promotion Heart of the Valley