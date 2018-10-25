Thought for Today 24 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Email Print Save "All men are almost led to believe not of proof, but by attraction." — Blaise Pascal, French philosopher (1623-1662). Subscribe to Breaking News Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Tags Today Proof Philosophy Attraction Blaise Pascal Most Popular Santa Maria man says he found Band-Aid in his McDonald's french fries Domestic violence suspect arrested after hourslong standoff in Santa Maria Fright night: Santa Maria Valley residents roll out life-size decorations ahead of Halloween Vote for Player of the Week: Carmelo, Herrera, Iribarren, Kadlec, Artopoeus, Aldana and Corona in the mix for Week Nine Jordan Benjamin Grant promotion Heart of the Valley promotion Real Estate Today