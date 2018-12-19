Thought for Today 43 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save "Time is the longest distance between two places." — From "The Glass Menagerie" by Tennessee Williams (1911-1983). Subscribe to Breaking News Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Today Distance Place Most Popular Delta IV Heavy launch from Vandenberg AFB scrubbed, launch pushed to Thursday at 5:31 p.m. Santa Maria man arrested on suspicion of rape Lights, Sights and Holiday Nights: Winners announced in Santa Maria decorating contest Adam Brothers issues voluntary recall of some cauliflower, green and red leaf lettuce Police seek gunman who robbed Santa Maria store promotion Business Connections promotion Real Estate Today