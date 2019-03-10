Thought for Today 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save "Dare to err and to dream. Deep meaning often lies in childish plays." — Friedrich von Schiller, German author (1759-1805). Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Meaning Play Literature Today Err Dream Most Popular Security forces Airmen rescue civilian in rollover Recent rains rapidly raising Cachuma Lake; Twitchell recovering slowly Ralph Victorino, Jr. Santa Maria Police Department rolls out surveillance registry mapping system, adds over 80 participants Allen L. Johnson promotion Real Estate Today promotion 2019 North County Pet Resources Guide