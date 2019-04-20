"The door to the past is a strange door. It swings open and things pass through it, but they pass in one direction only. No man can return across that threshold, though he can look down still and see the green light waver in the water weeds." — Loren Eiseley, American anthropologist (1907-1977).
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Three Northwest gang members connected to fatal 2017 shooting will stand trial
-
Santa Maria woman with baby arrested following monthlong search
-
Three arrested after Santa Maria family fights off armed home invaders
-
Missing Santa Maria teen found safe with help of FBI, returning to family in Santa Maria
-
Santa Maria Police seeking public's help in locating missing 12-year-old
Print Ads
Ad Vault