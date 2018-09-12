Thought for Today 38 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Email Print Save "You cannot survive if you do not know the past." — Oriana Fallaci, Italian journalist (1929-2006). Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Most Popular Secret recordings in jailhouse reveal Javier Limon murdered over unpaid drug debts to Santa Maria gang Gang life condemned during emotional sentencing in Pioneer Valley student murder case Update: Missing Santa Maria teenager found in Mexico, relocated back to the United States Player of the Week: Vote for Jayson Garcia, Dominick Martinez, Kadin Byrne, Trevor Cole, Isaiah Gayfield, Donovan Miller or Adam Aldana Jasmine Elizabeth Pearson promotion Graduation Class of 2018 promotion Real Estate Today