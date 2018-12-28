Thought for Today 39 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save "Though the past haunt me as a spirit, I do not ask to forget." — Felicia Dorothea Browne Hemans, English poet (1793-1835). Subscribe to Breaking News Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Haunt Today Spirit Most Popular Santa Maria man identified as 85-year-old pedestrian killed in South Broadway vehicle collision SLO-based Mindbody fitness software firm, with offices in Santa Maria, to be sold for $1.9 billion Two Santa Maria residents arrested after alleged property crime spree Righetti standout Caleb Thomas signs with Tulane Santa Maria approves Depot Street alley improvements to increase safety, reduce dumping promotion Real Estate Today promotion Business Connections