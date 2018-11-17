Thought for Today 32 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save "There is no greatness where there is not simplicity." — Leo Tolstoy, Russian author (1828-1910). Subscribe to Breaking News Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Most Popular West Park gang member sentenced to 22 years in prison for killing Luis Castaneira Nine children adopted at Santa Maria Juvenile Court during National Adoption Day celebration Jonathan Highley found guilty of first-degree murder in shooting of Anthony San Juan Lockdown at Pioneer Valley High School lifted after report of a student with a gun; no arrest made Orcutt man allegedly threatens to carry out school shooting in Santa Maria; threat determined to be noncredible promotion Real Estate Today promotion Central Coast Airfiest