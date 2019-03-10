Thought for Today 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save "If power corrupts, being out of power corrupts absolutely." — Douglass Cater, American author and educator (1923-1995). Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Educator Author Power Corrupt Today Most Popular Security forces Airmen rescue civilian in rollover Recent rains rapidly raising Cachuma Lake; Twitchell recovering slowly Ralph Victorino, Jr. Santa Maria Police Department rolls out surveillance registry mapping system, adds over 80 participants Allen L. Johnson promotion Real Estate Today promotion 2019 North County Pet Resources Guide