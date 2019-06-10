"The flag of the United States has not been created by rhetorical sentences in declarations of independence and in bills of rights. It has been created by the experience of a great people, and nothing is written upon it that has not been written by their life. It is the embodiment, not of a sentiment, but of a history." — President Woodrow Wilson (1856-1924), in an address delivered on June 14, 1915.

