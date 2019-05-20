"Originality does not consist in saying what no one has ever said before, but in saying exactly what you think yourself." — James Stephens, Irish poet and novelist (1882-1950).
Most Popular
-
Four arrested, numerous firearms alllegedly seized while search warrant executed in Santa Maria
-
Santa Maria high school students renew demand for realigned graduation requirements
-
Santa Maria Police ask for help identifying suspects in robbery
-
Santa Maria man arrested for grand theft after 700 avocados found in car
-
Traffic problems lead list of objections to proposed 60-home subdivision off Santa Maria Way
promotion spotlight
The Patriots are headed to yet another Super Bowl, which made us wonder how the coach known for his straight-to-the-point comments would compare with the no-nonsense leader who rallied the British during World War II.
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Ad Vault