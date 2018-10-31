Thought for Today 28 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save "Good taste is the worst vice ever invented." — Dame Edith Sitwell, English poet (1887-1964). Subscribe to Breaking News Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Santa Maria Wells Fargo robbery suspect wanted for 3 other bank robberies in San Diego County Jury hears suspect caught on tape screaming, 'I shot him in the head,' in San Juan murder trial 1 hospitalized, 1 suspect arrested following shooting at McCoy Lane Santa Maria Police investigating attempted kidnapping of minor on her way to school Michael Raymond Perez promotion Real Estate Today promotion Heart of the Valley