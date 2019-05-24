"Courage is being scared to death — and saddling up anyway." — John Wayne, American actor (born this date in 1907, died 1979).
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Four arrested, numerous firearms seized while search warrant executed in Santa Maria
-
A baby cut from his mother's womb after she was killed opens his eyes
-
Santa Maria Police ask for public assistance locating ID fraud suspects
-
Injured bicyclist transported out of Orcutt hills by helicopter
-
Righetti grad Stevie Wisz's courageous battle against heart disease documented by ESPN
Print Ads
Ad Vault