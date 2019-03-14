Thought for Today 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save "You can't copy anybody and end with anything. If you copy, it means you're working without any real feeling." — Billie Holiday, American singer (1915-1959). Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Today Copy Most Popular Three arrested in Santa Maria for purchasing alcohol for minors during decoy operation Santa Maria Police Department rolls out surveillance registry mapping system, adds over 80 participants Dr. Francis C. Lundin Mario Anthony Cabello All 157 on board die in crash of Ethiopian Airlines flight promotion Research decades of articles the easy way! Visit our online archives for thousands of historical articles, obituaries and announcements. promotion Real Estate Today