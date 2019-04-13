"The only graceful way to accept an insult is to ignore it; if you can't ignore it, top it; if you can't top it, laugh at it; if you can't laugh at it, it's probably deserved." — Russell Lynes, American writer (1910-1991).
Most Popular
-
Pickup rollover Friday night in Santa Maria closes Skyway Drive at Hwy 135
-
Vehicle pursuit from Santa Maria ends in rollover near Guadalupe
-
Lompoc woman arrested in Santa Maria on suspicion of DUI, vehicle theft
-
Warrant arrest in Orcutt turns up possibly stolen property
-
Bakersfield pair identified as victims of Saturday's fatal crash on Hwy. 166
promotion
Nursing professionals make an impact on our lives, our loved ones and our community every day.
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Health
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault