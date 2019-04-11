"We do not know what we want and yet we are responsible for what we are — that is the fact." — Jean-Paul Sartre, French philosopher (born 1905, died this date in 1980).
Most Popular
-
Vehicle pursuit from Santa Maria ends in rollover near Guadalupe
-
Santa Maria woman killed Thursday in Union Valley Parkway crash
-
Crash causes power outage in Santa Maria
-
Lompoc woman arrested in Santa Maria on suspicion of DUI, vehicle theft
-
Vote: Who's your girls basketball MVP? Anielski? Or Slover? Maybe Paquet? Or is it McIntyre or Padilla?
Print Ads
Ad Vault