Thought for Today Jul 7, 2018 Updated 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Email Print Save "One can pay back the loan of gold, but one dies forever in debt to those who are kind." — Malayan proverb. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Most Popular Three killed, 2 injured in crash Friday night at Stowell and Blosser roads in Santa Maria Identities released in fatal two-vehicle collision on Blosser and Stowell roads Holiday fire burns 100 acres in Goleta, reaches 80-percent containment; most evacuation orders lifted Fast-moving, vegetation fire threatening homes in northern Goleta; mandatory evacuations issued Fireworks shows in Santa Maria, Lompoc, Solvang and Pismo Beach; where to buy 'safe-and-sane' fireworks in Santa Maria promotion Check your summer vacation photos: One could win you $1,000 Then let your friends know they should vote for your photos. The contest voting period is July 17-23. promotion Check your summer vacation photos: One could win you $1,000 Then let your friends know they should vote for your photos. The contest voting period is July 17-23. © 2017 Lee Enterprises | Terms | Privacy