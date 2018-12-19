Thought for Today 29 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save "He who has not Christmas in his heart will never find it under a tree." — Roy L. Smith, American clergyman (1887-1963). Subscribe to Breaking News Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Christmas Today Tree Christianity Heart Most Popular Delta IV Heavy launch from Vandenberg AFB scrubbed, launch pushed to Thursday at 5:31 p.m. Lights, Sights and Holiday Nights: Winners announced in Santa Maria decorating contest Adam Brothers issues voluntary recall of some cauliflower, green and red leaf lettuce Police seek gunman who robbed Santa Maria store Santa Maria man arrested on suspicion of rape promotion Real Estate Today promotion Business Connections