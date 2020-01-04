The Record's top sports stories of 2019: Julian Araujo's break through in MLS takes top spot

Still, Pateras was proud of the work he achieved in Vandenberg.

"I am so proud of the kids and the development and growth they have shown," Pateras said after being let go in November, after a second straight 0-10 season. "For the seniors, it’s been an honor leading them through a similar change three years ago and I think we all know that anything can be thrown at us and we will be OK."

No. 1: Julian Araujo signs with Galaxy

It wasn't long ago that Julian Araujo was patrolling soccer fields for Lompoc AYSO or the Brave varsity team. (Araujo even played varsity football at Lompoc High).

But last year, Araujo signed his first professional contract and it was with the MLS' premiere franchise, the L.A. Galaxy.

Araujo made an immediate impact on the Galaxy defense and is one of the brightest defensive stars in the league.

Araujo also has his sights set on making an impact on the international stage. Araujo has spent time with the U.S. men's national junior teams and was invited to the team's training camp early this year, though Araujo is also eligible to play for the Mexican national team due to his Mexican heritage.

Araujo played in 18 games for the Galaxy in 2019, making 10 starts alongside some of the game's top stars like Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

