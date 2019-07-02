In 10 days, the 2019 District 65 Little League champions will have a new title to chase.
And this one is down in Goleta, the Section 1 tournament title in the 10, 11 and 12-year-old division – a first for Lompoc in two decades.
The Lompoc Little League All-Stars, fresh off of their climactic championship run last weekend at their home field of Johns-Manville Park against Northside, will now represent the city in South Santa Barbara County at the Dos Pueblos Little League site. The three-team tournament starts on July 13 and ends the 18th.
And the upcoming tournament will be a new experience for everyone including the manager Gary Jones.
It’s been 22 years since Lompoc had a Little League rep make it this far. That was when Jones’ father Roger guided the Lompoc squad to a district title.
This time, Jones shared the championship moment with his son Jack Jones and the rest of the 14-team unit.
“I’m still trying to soak it all in,” Jones said by phone Monday evening. “It hasn’t happened for Lompoc in awhile.”
Lompoc had to break a 5-5 tie in the top of the sixth to seal the district title. Lompoc had to do it with Northside as the designated home team. Ruben Gaitan plucked Lompoc out of the tie through his two-run double while facing two outs. Jonathan Ortiz then elevated the lead for good by smacking a two-run homer toward left field.
Now, Lompoc will be awaiting two other opponents, which as of press time was still trying to crown its District 13 and 63 champions. The District 63 Tournament is being held at the Dos Pueblos Little League site while the District 13 Tournament is held at Moorpark Little League.
Regardless of who Lompoc will take on, Jones believes that his young team can still get better on the diamond.
“The competition gets better at the next level. Truthfully, this team hasn’t played to the best of their ability yet,” Jones said. “We have to work on our defense.”
Jones loves his pitching rotation that comprises of Ortiz, Jacob Manzo and Ruben Hernandez. Despite the number of runs Lompoc allowed during the District 65 tournament, Jones cites this other stat that he loves: Only one stolen base allowed, which came via a passed ball.
His players who will soon get the chance to battle for the section crown are: Gaitan, Ortiz, Manzo, Hernandez, Jones, Kasch Kubasiewicz, Ricardo Sanchez, Ignacio Lara, Jesse Lopez, Enrique Morales-Esquivel, Axel Adame, Ava Gallegos, Ivan Villalobos and Andres Herrera.
Jones also knows that he and his team won’t be alone once the Goleta tournament starts. He’s aware that with one look to the stands, there will be a strong backing sitting and cheering for his team.
“Lompoc is an awesome community to be in. The fans travel so well. Most of the people, we know, will be coming to Goleta,” Jones said.
The tournament bracket can be seen here.
