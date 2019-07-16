The Solvang Senior Center was transformed into a fun-filled clubhouse bursting with laughter and friendship on July 10 as fifty members gathered to enjoy an evening picnicking indoors courtesy of hosts, The Hitching Post and Center board members.
Frank Ostini and his veteran BBQ team rolled up to the Center with their signature BBQ pit and proceeded to prepare tasty over-the-top burgers, nestled in pillow-soft buns for the hungry crowd.
As hungry members awaited their meals, they were treated to a wonderful performance by talented valley songbird, Makena Rose Smith who performed Italian opera, The Sound of Music, and Somewhere Over The Rainbow.
While everyone was excited to dine on the Hitching Post’s delicious burgers, they were also surprised to find a wide variety of tasty side dishes to accompany the feast, provided by the Center’s board members. Refreshing Haagen Dazs ice cream bars were the perfect dessert to end the evening.
As the evening wound down, folks enjoyed a rowdy raffle and a 50/50 opportunity drawing. They were also updated on the Center’s upcoming fundraiser for the new building: an exclusive Alisal Ranch Breakfast ride on September 8th.
Folks were assured that they don’t have to be expert horseback riders as hay wagons will also be available to transport folks up to the historic adobe. More details about the event to follow.
The Solvang Senior Center thanks Hitching Post hosts Frank, Brad, Angel, Christian and George for helping to make the evening memorable, as well as Center board for their “all hands-on deck” commitment to their members.
The Solvang Senior Center, located at 1745 Mission Drive, is a place for active aging community members to gather for actives, lunches, outings and special monthly diner nights.
To learn more about the center, visit Solvang-www.solvangseniorcenter.org.
