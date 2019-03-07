The Bookstore, located at 1137 North H St., Suite Q, in Lompoc, is collecting items this month that will be sent in care packages to military servicemen and women deployed overseas.
The “Support Our Troops Care Packages” are meant to enhance the morale and well-being of deployed troops worldwide by seeking, receiving, and shipping care boxes containing items specifically requested by them. A group from the Central Coast will be packaging and shipping the boxes at the end of March and The Bookstore is helping collect the needed items.
To view a list of needed goods, visit The Bookstore or go online to www.lompocbookstore.com and click on “Events” to review what items are needed. Donations should be brought to The Bookstore no later than March 22.