The Book Loft will again hold its annual Open House--traditionally the Saturday before Thanksgiving--on Saturday, Nov. 17th from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
There will be book signings by nationally known local authors, homemade treats made by the staff--available from 11 a.m. until they last, and other goodies.
Special discounts on select titles and games (from their new expanded game area) will be offered throughout the day.
Several book signings are scheduled:
11 a.m. Author Tula Corning signing "Merv Corning - An American Artist"
12:30 p.m. Author David Best signing "Bridge to the Dimension of the Sacred Feminine"
2 p.m. Author Grady Hall signing "On the Trail with Seymour Snail"
3:30 p.m. Author Eileen McMillen signing "Little Greeter A Grunion Tale"