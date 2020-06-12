The battle against COVID-19: Personal protective equipment keeps health care workers safe
Related to this story
Most Popular
St. Joseph students Brianna Flores, Janelle Brickey and Mason Gonzalez rescue woman from Lake Nacimiento
- Updated
At around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, a woman drove her white Ford Explorer into the area of the lake near Heritage Ranch. The vehicle immediately began to sink.
The teens then jumped into action. Flores, who played soccer at St. Joseph High with Brickey, was the first to act.
- Updated
The projected is estimated to be completed in August.
- Updated
Family, friends and co-workers of an Arroyo Grande man and beloved Nipomo pharmacist killed Friday in a head-on collision on Highway 154 are remembering him for his dry sense of humor, optimism, humility, deep conversations and devotion to those closest to him.
Ruben Joseph De Anda Serna was born on June 18, 1983 to Ruben Serna and Anita De Bone at Marian Hospital in Santa Maria, California and died M…
- Updated
Two people died and four — including two children — were injured Friday evening in a three-car crash on Highway 166 West near Black Road, acco…
- Updated
The Chumash Casino Resort officially reopened at noon Wednesday. Kenneth Kahn, tribal chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, said the resort has tapped into its resources to purchase high-tech equipment and materials to modify the way they do business because of the pandemic.
- Updated
A Santa Barbara man was arrested Friday on suspicion of felony DUI following a two-car fatal head-on collision on Highway 154, which severely damaged both vehicles and required extrication.
'I refuse to be silent.' Councilwoman Gloria Soto speaks out against online harassment, death threats
- Updated
When Santa Maria City Councilwoman Gloria Soto was on the campaign trail in 2018, she said preparation for online harassment was just another …
- Updated
For weeks Samantha Clarke calmly listened to the insults and threats directed daily at her and her employees by people who learned they couldn…
- Updated
Facing a $4.36 million budget gap due to the coronavirus pandemic, Santa Maria city officials are proposing budget cuts that include keeping t…