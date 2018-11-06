The Allan Hancock College Concert Band will perform a Fall Pops Concert on Saturday, Nov. 10 at 7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 2970 Santa Maria Way, Santa Maria. The concert will feature an eclectic mix including: A Patriotic Salute, Skydance, The Winged Stallion, Festival Of American Spirituals, West Side Story, Russian Christmas Music, Pop and Rock Legends - Chicago and Armed Forces Salute.
The group, led by Greg Stoll, is composed of 78 in a standard "wind band" style with a full percussion section. Tickets are $10 and are available from band members, by calling 805-922-6966, ext. 3252, or at the door. High school and junior high school band members get in free.
A pre-concert verbal description of the music begins at 7:15 p.m.