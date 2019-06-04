The Lompoc Valley championship now belongs to the Lompoc Little League A’s.
In a climactic finish, Ty Hinkens caught a deep blast in center field off the bat of Blake Gregory to seal the 5-3 win over the Angels at Bobby Terrones Field in Johns-Mansville Park on Monday night.
The Angels represented Vandenberg Village in the all-Lompoc Valley battle.
It was the visitors that struck first.
Brayden Chadwick stole third base, but then advanced home on an error to give the designated visitors the early lead.
The A’s, though, responded with three straight runs.
The response began with Jack Jones smashing a triple that dropped to right field. Jones then took advantage of a wild pitch and tied things up at one apiece. Jacob Manzo blasted a single to center field – and eventually found his way to home plate by using a passed ball at second base as an opportunity to sprint home, making it 2-1.
Hunter Morrison came next in the bottom of the third to send the baseball flying and falling to the center field grass, luring one teammate home for the 3-1 lead.
But then came a strange turn of events – but one that benefited the Vandenberg Village representative.
An overthrown ball near home plate not only got Chadwick to charge home, but Gregory also followed suit and slid home – tying the game at three-all and leading to a euphoric group of Angel coaches and parents.
Manzo would go on to pound the game-deciding RBI, bringing two of his teammates home to give the A’s the lead for good.
Manager Gary Jones said his group was a relatively young squad, with eight players who haven’t celebrated their 12th birthday yet.
“We’re probably the youngest team in history to win the city series and city title because we only have four 12-year-olds,” Jones explained. “Last year, the Wildcats had seven, the year before that the Aztecs had eight and the year before that one the K Kids had six. It’s been awhile since a team won with four 12-year-olds. And that goes to show you how good our young kids are.”
Gary Jones gave credit to his mound rotation of Manzo, Jones and Ruben Hernandez.
“They’ve pitched well all season long. Everything ran through those three,” Gary Jones said.
He additionally cited the play of Axel Adame behind the plate, as he helped protect home all season long and raved about the coaching staff who’s helped lead the team all season long, calling both “unbelievable this year.”
It’s the second title the A’s have added in a three-week span, after winning the city series title before claiming the valley one on Monday night.
“It’s a great feeling. These kids since day one have put their head into everything. From day one, we told them we were going to work two hours at practice and not an hour and a half. We put in the work – and it’s shown,” Jones said.
All-Stars announced
Before the Lompoc Valley Little League title game, the all-star groupings representing the region were announced over the loud speaker. Here’s who will comprise each team this summer:
The 12s: Andres Herrera, Ava Gallegos, Axel Adame, Ignacion Lara, Ivan Villalobos, Jack Jones, Jacob Manzo, Jesse Lopez, Jonathan Ortiz, Kasch K, Kiki Equivel Rico Sanchez and Ruben Hernandez. Coaches are Gary Jones Eric Morrison and John Hernandez.
The 11s: Adrien Herrera, Aiden Vallarta, Brian Venegas, Brody Bailey, Deion Baca, Dered Dixon, Hunter Morrison, Levi Brooks, Noah Sanchez, Riley Hendrickson, Ruben Gaitan, Steven Rodriguez and Stone K. Coaches are Sal Sanchez and Cesar Bueno.
The 9s and 10s: Brady Barbosa, Connor Tosh, Dezmin Rojas, Gavin Greenwald, Harlan Copeland, Johnny Dixon, Jojo Figuereo, Leo Lopez, Max Jones, Nano Gonzalez, Noah Arias and Trevor Thompson. Coaches are Juan Morales, Andrew Gonzalez, Joe Morin and Shawn Tosh.
The 8, 9 and 10s: Adrian Hernandez, Anthony Jimenez, Ari Ruiz, Cody Gonsalves, Deegan Vineyard, Isaiah Lopez, Kaden Sousa, Kaysen White, Levi Baird, Maddux Cabral, Nelson Brown and Rhyse Schaffer. Coaches are Kolten White, Jimmy Silva, Johnny Cambron and Adrian Ruiz.
Lompoc Little League will host the District 65 11- and 12-year-old tournament later this month.