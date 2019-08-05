Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital (SYVCH) Auxiliary members provided a total of 13,500 hours of service to the Solvang-based hospital in 2018, and were honored for their cumulative volunteer hours at the annual “Thank You Picnic” held at the Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum.
Special recognition pins and charms were given to 37 volunteers that had achieved specific levels of service during 2018.
Charms recognizing cumulative lifetime service were bestowed to Judy Duffy for 5,000 hours; Kathy Erb for 4,000 hours, Lois Mark for 3,000 hours, JoAnn Taylor for 2,500 and Barry Kuntz and Janice Kuntz for 2,000 hours.
Additional charms as well as pins signifying 100, 400, 700, 1,000 and 1,500 hours or more of service were also awarded.
Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Vice President Wende Cappetta said, “We are so grateful to all of these volunteers who selflessly share their time, talents, care and most of all compassion. These Auxiliary volunteers are an integral part of our hospital providing thousands of hours of support each year.”
The organization was founded in 1962, and has members volunteering in six service areas including hospital front desk, ambassadors, surgical services, emergency department and van drivers as well as operating the popular New to You Shop at 1689 Oak Street in downtown Solvang.
New SYVCH Auxiliary members are always needed and welcomed.
For more information about auxiliary membership and volunteering, contact Martine Surey at 805-686-3971, email msurey@sbch.org, or visit the hospital’s volunteer website page at: http://www.cottagehealth.org/santa-ynez-valley-cottage-hospital/volunteer.
A Solvang Rotary Club induction ceremony was held June 18 at the Alisal Ranch Grill in Solvang, where five additional members were welcomed to…
Atterdag Village staffers recently celebrated their volunteers with a day of food, friends and festivities to show their appreciation for thos…
Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital scholarship winners’ career plans include psychology, psychiatry, neurosurgery, pediatrics, orthopedics
Winners of the seven scholarships presented at the Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Auxiliary’s annual “Thank You Picnic Lunch” are planning…