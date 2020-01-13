24th Congressional Candidate Andy Caldwell to meet with voters at DeWees Center

24th Congressional Candidate Andy Caldwell to meet with voters at DeWees Center

Andy Caldwell, who is running to represent California's 24th Congressional District, will hold a voter meet-and-greet event at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, at the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center, 1120 W. Ocean Ave.

Caldwell, a Republican, is attempting to unseat incumbent Congressman Salud Carbajal, a Democrat.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Joe Ramirez
Obituaries

Joe Ramirez

  • Updated

Joe Ramirez, 45, of Santa Maria, passed away on December 26, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones.

+3
3 arrested in Solvang following high-speed pursuit
Local News

3 arrested in Solvang following high-speed pursuit

  • Updated

Three suspects, including a juvenile, were arrested Wednesday following a high-speed vehicle pursuit with police from Lompoc to Solvang and involved two minor traffic collisions, according to a Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News