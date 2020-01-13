24th Congressional Candidate Andy Caldwell to meet with voters at DeWees Center

Andy Caldwell, who is running to represent California's 24th Congressional District, will hold a voter meet-and-greet event at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, at the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center, 1120 W. Ocean Ave.
Caldwell, a Republican, is attempting to unseat incumbent Congressman Salud Carbajal, a Democrat.
Voters will cast their ballots in an early primary for the first time since 2008 when they go to the polls March 3. And with the state’s primary three months early — it was held in June for decades — the Santa Barbara County Elections Division has moved up all deadlines and activities it performs in the run-up to Election Day.