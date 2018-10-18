The Santa Ynez girls tennis team defeated Lompoc 14-4 on Thursday to finish up Channel League play at 3-7 in the Pirates' first season in the revamped league.
The Santa Ynez Pirates (13-10, 3-7 Channel League) swept all nine singles sets and went 5-4 in doubles for a Channel League victory to close out the regular season at Lompoc High.
Lauren Thorburn, Alana Hinkens and Isabella Curti lost only six games on the way to their 9-0 singles sweep.
Claire Collison, Santa Ynez’s No. 1 singles player, teamed up with Alexa Yacoub as the Nol. 1 doubles team and won all three of their sets.
Tristan Bunderson and Ella Quinney won once in doubles and then Bunderson, teamed with Lexi Hemming, won another.
At No. 3 doubles, Lompoc’s Cheri Battle and Leanne Alcantara won two of their sets.
Lompoc’s Jessie Elenes and Dawaany Layog, at No. 1 doubles, and Karla Alcantara and Jacelia Lopez, at No. 2, picked up the Braves other two set wins.
The Pirates lost to San Marcos 15-3 on Oct. 16.
In that one on the Pirates' Senior Day, singles players Collison and Withrow were the only Santa Ynez players able to break through for points against Channel League leading San Marcos.
"San Marcos is leading the league. Their team is very strong," said Santa Ynez coach Jennifer Rasmussen. "But out girls were having fun. They enjoy playing great competition. Today we saw a lot of great serves and great rallies from our girls. Playing against a strong opponent like San Marcos give our girls something to shoot for."
No. 1 Collison won two sets at 6-1, defeating the Royals No. 2 Fiona Kinsella and No. 3 Samantha Foster.
No. 2 Withrow also won her set against Forster 6-1.
Santa Ynez No. 2 Yacoub nearly broke through for a point against Forster, taking the set to a tiebreak before falling 6-7 (4-7).
San Marcos swept all nine doubles points.
Before the match, seniors Tristan Bunderson, Mckenna Olsen and Ella Quinney were honored.