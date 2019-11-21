County Social Services Department, Santa Maria

The Santa Barbara County Social Services Department and other county offices at the Betteravia campus in Santa Maria will soon be solar powered and illuminated with LEDs after the Board of Supervisors approved a renewable energy project Tuesday.

 Mike Hodgson, Staff

County offices on Betteravia to go solar

Solar panels to be installed atop new shade structures. CENTRAL COAST, A3

Saints aim to keep hot start going

Santa Maria hosts Lompoc in soccer. SPORTS, B1

INDEX

STATE A2

OPINION A5

BUSINESS A7

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

SPORTS B1

LOTTERY B2

ENTERTAINMENT B4

COMICS B5

PUZZLES B6

CLASSIFIED B8

Vol. 138 Issue 184

News+ offers exclusive digital content for our members, such as the "Sunday Extra," a weekly special edition.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0