The third annual Team Noah Golf Tournament was held Sunday at the Mission Club in Vandenberg Village.

Golfers, volunteers and kids helped raise money for the Noah Scott Foundation. Noah was a Lompoc teenager and baseball player who died of leukemia in 2017.

Team Noah said the tournament raised over $15,000 in direct profit. The proceeds were generated from golfers, tee signs, the foundation's motorcycle raffle tickets, dessert auction and mulligan package.

The funds raised go to families of sick children and will also send kids living in foster care trips to Disneyland,

Some funds will also be directed to scholarships for area high school students.

"It’s more than a golf tournament, it’s a labor of love and the foundation is growing," Team Noah said in a statement.

The tournament fielded around 25 foursomes on Sunday at the Mission Club in Vandenberg Village. The tournament's main sponsors were Elements Heating and Air, the Santa Barbara Police Foundation, Santa Maria Harley Davidson and Calalaska Helicopters Inc., which conducted a golf ball drop at Sunday's event.