As published in the Thursday, Feb. 10, 1983, issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:

'WON'T YOU BE MY VALENTINE?' That's the question which will be at the top of the popularity ladder next Monday, which is Valentine's Day. Valley residents, no matter the age, will join for the Valentine's Day observance, including Ryan Myers, 6, who asks fellow Ballard School student Leslie Foss, 5, to be his valentine.