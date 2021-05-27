In honor of Solvang's 110th anniversary year, the Santa Ynez Valley News will feature a series of weekly "Throwback Thursday" installments curated by the Elverhoj Museum of History and Art.
Twenty-five years after its founding, Solvang celebrated its silver anniversary with a grand three-day party in typical Danish fashion. Beginning on June 5, Grundlovsdag (Denmark’s Constitution Day), the jubilee brought people from surrounding areas and throughout the state as Solvang opened its arms in a moment of pride and inclusivity.
The whole town of Solvang organized, supported and participated in the festivities. Activities included parades, a torchlight procession, folk dancing, gymnastics, an open-air theatrical tableau, concerts of choral singing and solo performances, speeches, three amateur plays, barbecues and street dancing. For a town of approximately 600 people, Solvang hosted a massive celebration with visitors estimated to be more than twice the local population.
One particular highlight of the anniversary jubilee was the performance of "The Last of the Vikings," a pageant portraying the life and times of seafaring Vikings staged in the College Bowl in Fredensborg Canyon below Atterdag College. Elaborate costumes were handmade for the cast of 50 locals, with the addition of professional Hollywood actors and props.
The 25th anniversary party was such a success that the event was repeated the following year and the next, ultimately becoming the annual Danish Days celebration.