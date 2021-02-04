From the February 4, 1975 edition of the Lompoc Record:

"The Rolling River was the Santa Ynez yesterday afternoon after a weekend storm that poured over 2.5 inches of rain on the Valley.

A light tenth of an inch settled last night to bring the year's rain total up to 96 inches.

Setting out to cross the rapids near the FCI Bridge on a makeshift raft are Gary Ward, left, and Jeff Fick, both students at Lompoc Senior High School."

