In honor of Solvang's 110th anniversary year, the Santa Ynez Valley News will feature a series of weekly "Throwback Thursday" installments curated by the Elverhoj Museum of History and Art.
From the outset, Solvang was intended to be an agricultural colony. Most Danish immigrants to the U.S. were farmers and dairymen, so it was natural that most settlers in the new community would continue these occupations. When the land sale for the new town of Solvang was finalized in January of 1911, the local hills were green and the Santa Ynez River flowed nearby.
Despite heavy rains in the winter of 1911, groundwater was hard to find and many test wells came up dry. The fall harvest was weak following the extended summer heat and dry spells.
Water for irrigation proved to be a perennial problem. Most early residents practiced dry farming, growing crops during winter rains and letting the land lie fallow during dry summer months. Beans and grains grew best in these conditions.