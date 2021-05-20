In honor of Solvang's 110th anniversary year, the Santa Ynez Valley News will feature a series of weekly "Throwback Thursday" installments curated by the Elverhoj Museum of History and Art.
By 1914, Solvang was expanding after facing significant obstacles and averting financial failure. The town’s focus turned to growing the folk school and building a larger campus.
Early Solvang settlers Peter and Johanne Albertsen donated 6 acres of land on a hilltop overlooking town. Nearly all of the town's settlers contributed labor or money and the new school soon arose and was named Atterdag College. “Atterdag” is a Danish expression of hope that means "tomorrow there is a new day."
The three-story building was an impressive sight with its peaked roof and gracious front porch.
Atterdag College opened in December 1914, and the gleaming white building became the visual, educational and cultural center of Solvang. It was a place for learning and where young adults made lasting relationships.
By the 1930s, enrollment in the college was in decline, a sign of the times as folk schools fell out of favor and students chose American universities.
After a year of inactivity, students once again congregated on campus — but now it was youth ages 7 to 16 who came for the popular summer camp offered from 1938 to 1951.
Fall through spring, Atterdag served as a much-needed boarding house and hotel for visitors, filling a critical void. The college and adjacent gymnasium were regularly used for community events — weddings, parties, conferences, church activities and local meetings — until the 1960s.
In 1950, 6 acres of the campus were donated for creation of a new retirement facility that opened in 1953. The retirement home, known today as Atterdag Village of Solvang, grew, but for a variety of reasons the college's main building was ultimately left vacant.
Lack of use led to disrepair and by 1970 the difficult decision was made to demolish the college structure and make room for growth of the retirement home.