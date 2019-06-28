Two students at Santa Ynez Valley Union High School displayed not only their awareness of the need to conserve water but also their storytelling and videography skills this year when they won an annual contest involving all those elements.
A video created by SYVUHS students Malia Hunter and Josh Kazali titled “Wild Water Saver” was judged the best in the 20th annual Santa Barbara County WaterWise High School Video Contest sponsored by the County Water Agency.
The students were rewarded with a $500 prize provided by Carollo Engineers, and the school received $1,000 from the Water Agency and water providers, said Lael Wageneck, public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department.
Another SYVUHS video titled “Drippy the Water Saver” received the North County honorable mention, which included a $100 prize for the school and $50 in car wash vouchers for the students provided by Splash n’ Dash Recycled Water Carwash.
Wageneck said a total of 51 students from seven schools throughout the county submitted 16 videos to the contest, in which students were challenged to create a 30-second video centered on the theme of “A Day in the Life of a Water Saver.”
Second place went to “Steve’s a Water Saver” by an Orcutt Academy High School student, who received a $250 prize provided by Dudek and earned $500 for the school.
“Steve’s a Water Saver” also won the People’s Choice Award with a record high of 311 likes on the WaterWiseSB YouTube channel, for which the school received $500 and the student won a $500 gift card provided by All Around Landscape Supply.
Third place was awarded to “A Day in the Life of a Water Saver” by Dos Pueblos High School students, who won a $150 prize provided by Ewing Irrigation and picked up $300 for their school.
The South County honorable mention went to “Drip” by Santa Barbara High School students, who won tickets to the 2020 Santa Barbara International Film Festival provided by the festival and earned $100 for their school.
Wageneck said prizes for the schools are provided by the Water Agency and water providers, while private industry provides the awards for the students.
The winners were announced publically at an awards ceremony in May at the Parks Plaza Theater in Buellton, where all 16 videos were screened, winners received their awards and all students and teacher advisors were acknowledged for the hard work and creativity put into creating the videos.
All submitted videos can be viewed by visiting WaterWiseSB.org/HSVC, Wageneck said.