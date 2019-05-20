The Youth Empowered Youth Organization has a busy late spring and summer planned for Santa Ynez Valley children and young adults.
The group, based at 320 Alisal Road (#106) in Solvang, will be holding several programs in June and July.
Self Defense, Safety and Awareness
The first program is in self defense, safety and awareness.
The four-day program runs from Monday through Thursday, June 3-6 and teaches high school and college age participants safety and awareness concepts to help avoid dangerous situations as well as physical tools to be able to defend yourself if necessary.
The cost is $150.
Space is limited and pre-registration is recommended.
Wrestling Camp
There are three upcoming wrestling camps, one each for elementary, junior high and high school students.
The camp will be run by the Central Coast Wrestling Academy under the direction of Santa Ynez High School wrestling head coach Raul Omar Sandoval and his coaching staff with a $50 registration fee.
The first camp is for junior high school students. The five-day camp will run Monday through Friday, June 10-14 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. each day.
That will be followed a camp for elementary school students, ages seven and up, Monday through Friday, June 24-28 from 10:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. daily.
The final camp is for high school students, again running Monday through Friday, July 29-Aug. 2 from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
The camps are open to children of all skill levels.
The cost is $150.
MMA & Self Defense
There are two mixed martial arts (MMA) and self defense coming up.
The first is for children ages 13 and older that will be held over four days in June — Monday, June 17 through Friday, June 20, from 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. each day.
The second is for children eight to 12-years-old. It will be held Monday through Thursday, July 8-11 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day.
This camp will teach the fundamentals of kickboxing, boxing, wrestling, judo and jiu jitsu and will also focus on the character building aspects of the martial arts; respect, control, integrity, perseverance and self-control.
The camps are open to children of all skill levels and costs $150.
Boxing and Fitness Camp
A boxing and fitness camp will be held over five days, Monday through Friday, July 15-19, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. daily.
This camp is designed to benefit youngsters of all skill levels and will teach the basics and fundamentals of boxing as well as circuit and weight training.
The camps will be split into two 45-minute sessions and will include a group dialogue.
The cost is $150.
To sign up or get more details on any of these cmaps, call the Youth Empowered Youth Organization at (805) 819-1407 or email them at YouthEmpoweredSY@gmail.com.
Rio Memorial Golf
Elsewhere, there’s still time to sign up for the annual Rio Memorial Golf Tournament.
The tournament is hosted by Santa Ynez Football Boosters, Inc., and honors the memory of father and son Carl and Jeff Rio and raises money to help the Santa Ynez High football program.
The entry fee is $200 for the four-person, best-ball scramble. And covers one round of golf, a golf cart, goodie bag, a hole-in-one contest and a Santa Ynez Valley tri-tip and chicken dinner. A complimentary bucket of range balls is also included. Dinner-only tickets are available for $50.
At the dinner, there will be a raffle and a live auction.
Registration can be done online at www.sypiratefootball.com.