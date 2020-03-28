SYV Man of the Year, Chris Nielsen, 'just followed his parents' example and helped out'

Nielsen is also a member and past president of the Danish Brotherhood, is actively engaged in fundraising with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Benevolent Posse, and has been integral to the American Legion Solvang Post 166, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7139 Solvang, and Danish Days Foundation.

The road to nonprofit leadership in his hometown was a circuitous one.

“Growing up here, seeing my family and all my neighbors helping out, it wasn’t a matter of volunteering. I was surrounded by people who were involved in so many of the organizations here that it was just all part of the experience of growing up in Solvang,” Nielsen said.

When his parents saw a need, they filled it, and they directed their children to do the same.

“The word ‘volunteer’ was never used in our household. Our parents would just say, ‘They need more folks. We need to go help out,’” Nielsen recalled.

In his 20 years of active duty with the U.S. Marine Corps, Nielsen rose to the rank of lieutenant colonel. Assignments included California, Texas, Virginia, North Carolina and Florida. He saw active duty in Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm in Iraq and Operation Restore Hope in Somalia.