Applications for the 2022 Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation scholarship program are being accepted now through Friday, March 18.
Santa Ynez Valley residents pursuing studies and careers in a health-care or medical-related field are eligible to apply for a number of scholarships valued at $3,000 that will be awarded by The Ann Bertero Scholarship Fund, the Jean Pack Scholarship Fund and the Auxiliary Honorary Scholarship Fund, and administered by the Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation.
The Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation awarded a total of $9,000 in scholarships in 2021 to three honorees — Brad Wick, Arisa Waters and Boe Caplan — according to a foundation spokeswoman.
Wick, an employee of Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital for two years, graduated as an EMT from Hancock College and qualified as a certified nursing assistant at Cuesta College. He also is an Army reservist, and is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in nursing at Chamberlain University. Wick plans to work at Cottage Health once he graduates.
Waters, a graduate of Dunn School, is enrolled at UCLA and has completed the EMT program. She intends to graduate with a psychology degree and is interested in a career in clinical psychology.
Caplan, a graduate of Santa Ynez Valley Union High School, is enrolled at Santa Barbara City College and is pursuing a career as a radiology technician.
To qualify, scholarship applicants must meet the following requirements: currently reside in the Santa Ynez Valley; currently in or planning to enter a health-care or medical-related field and have a letter of acceptance to an accredited college or university; submit a one-page typed essay articulating academic goals and future professional plans; and provide at least one letter from a volunteer supervisor verifying community service.
High school and college applicants must also have a minimum 3.0 GPA.
Applications received after the March 18 postmark date will not be accepted. Scholarship winners will be contacted in May.
The scholarship application form and complete instructions can be accessed at cottagehealth.org/donate/santa-ynez-valley-cottage-hospital-foundation/.