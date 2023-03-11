Applications for the 2023 Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation scholarship program are being accepted through Friday, March 17.
High school graduating seniors and continuing college students residing in the Santa Ynez Valley who are pursuing studies and careers in a health-care or medical-related field are eligible to apply for scholarships valued at $3,000, awarded by the Ann Bertero Scholarship Fund, the Jean Pack Scholarship Fund, the Ken and Lloyd Mills Family Scholarship Fund, and the Auxiliary Honorary Scholarship Fund.
Scholarship administrators, the Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation, gave a total of $33,000 in scholarships to 11 honorees in 2022, a hospital spokesman said.
To qualify, scholarship applicants must meet the following requirements: reside in the Santa Ynez Valley; be in or planning to enter a health-care or medical-related field and have a letter of acceptance to an accredited college or university; submit a one-page typed essay articulating academic goals and future professional plans to reside and work after college; and provide at least one letter from a volunteer supervisor verifying community service.
High school and college applicants must also have a minimum 3.0 GPA.
Previous recipients of this scholarship are eligible and may apply again, the spokesman said.
Applications received after the March 17 postmark date will not be accepted. Scholarship winners will be contacted in April.
The scholarship application form and complete instructions can be accessed at www.cottagehealth.org/syvchf