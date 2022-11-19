The Santa Ynez Valley Chorale will present holiday concert, “And Peace on Earth”, Saturday, Dec. 3 at 3 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Hall, 1745 Mission Drive, in Solvang.
Under the direction of new Chorale Artistic Director David Torres, the concert with orchestra accompaniment will feature pieces including "The Hands that First Held Mary’s Child" and "Lunar Lullaby."
The audience will also be invited to join in on the spirit, singing familiar Christmas carols.
Tickets are $15 at the Book Loft, at the door, and can also be purchased at the Chorale’s website www.syvchorale.org that includes a small processing fee.
For more information, call or text Chorale representative Casey Bemis at 805-451-8099.