The Coffee House Solvang

Pictured 'The Coffee House' on the corner of Alisal and Mission Street in Solvang, opened its doors to the public on Monday, Nov. 12.

Businesses sold:

Qupe Winery acquired by Vintage Wine Estates

New businesses open:

Sanger Family of Wines Tasing Room -- 1584 Mission Drive, Solvang

Businesses soon-to-open:

Pony Espresso -- 3558-A Sagunto St., Santa Ynez

