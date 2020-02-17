SYHS senior Richie Sandoval wins CIF-SS wrestling title

In the second game, Jackson Cloud pitched four shutout innings.

Vic Heredia scored three runs, Tyler Rasmussen had a key two-run double and Logan Ast had two hits.

SY softball sweeps Santa Maria

The Pirates softball team also opened its season Saturday, sweeping Santa Maria in both ends of their doubleheader.

Senior Armani Garcia pitched a one-hit shutout in Santa Ynez’s 8-0 victory in the first game.

The pitchers held Santa Maria to four runs in a 12-4 wins in the second game.

In the opener, the Pirates scored four runs in the first inning, two more in the second and their final two in the fourth and then relied on Garcia to do the rest.

Garcia stuck out 15, giving up one hit in seven innings.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

The Pirates had 15 hits, led by Lily Martinez with three hits and three RBI, Michaela Baker with three hits and Molli Kadlec with two hits.

Mckinnzie Grossini pitched the first 3.1 innings of the second game. Garcia relieved in the fourth and went three innings and then Reilly Vanasap came on in the seventh and struck out the final two Santa Maria batters.