SYHS senior Richie Sandoval wins CIF-SS wrestling title

Santa Ynez High School senior Richie Sandoval won the CIF Southern Section 120-pound wrestling championship on Saturday.
Sandoval won his semifinal match Saturday morning and then pinned his opponent in the first round for the sectional championship.
Sandoval’s high school career isn’t over yet.
He’ll compete at the Southern Section Masters Meet Friday and Saturday, Feb. 21-22, at Sonora High School.
The top nine place winners at the Master Meet will qualify for the CIF State Wrestling Championships Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Feb. 2-29 at Rabobank Arena in Bakersfield.
Pirates’’ teammates Armando Contreras, Mason Hammill and Jose Rodriguez made it to the consolation round at the CIF-SS finals.
Baseball
Pirates’ baseball splits season-opening DH
The Santa Ynez High baseball team opened its season Saturday with a doubleheader at Nipomo.
Santa Ynez lost the first game 4-3 and then bounced back for a 12-4 win.
In the season-opener, Brian Lood pitched the first four innings while Brayden McCoy and Logan Ast each had three hits.
In the second game, Jackson Cloud pitched four shutout innings.
Vic Heredia scored three runs, Tyler Rasmussen had a key two-run double and Logan Ast had two hits.
SY softball sweeps Santa Maria
The Pirates softball team also opened its season Saturday, sweeping Santa Maria in both ends of their doubleheader.
Senior Armani Garcia pitched a one-hit shutout in Santa Ynez’s 8-0 victory in the first game.
The pitchers held Santa Maria to four runs in a 12-4 wins in the second game.
In the opener, the Pirates scored four runs in the first inning, two more in the second and their final two in the fourth and then relied on Garcia to do the rest.
Garcia stuck out 15, giving up one hit in seven innings.
The Pirates had 15 hits, led by Lily Martinez with three hits and three RBI, Michaela Baker with three hits and Molli Kadlec with two hits.
Mckinnzie Grossini pitched the first 3.1 innings of the second game. Garcia relieved in the fourth and went three innings and then Reilly Vanasap came on in the seventh and struck out the final two Santa Maria batters.
After a scoreless first inning, the Pirates scores four runs in the second and two in the third before giving up their first run of the season in to Santa Maria in the top of the fourth.
Santa Ynez scored six more times in the fifth and sixth innings to put their second game in the win column.
The Pirates’ Colette Lingham had a home run and five RBI, Kadlec had a homer, four RBI and scored three runs, Martinez had three RBI, Savannah Martinez had two RBI and Baker scored four runs.
Zaca Creek Golf Course clinics
The Zaca Creek Golf Course will host complimentary golf clinics for blind and physically challenged persons.
Mike Brown, club operator and general manager, will host the two-hour sessions on the second and fourth Sundays of each month.
PGA teaching professional Bob Kotowski will conduct the clinics, which are free.
Zaca Creek will also offer golf clinics for women on Tuesdays at 11 a.m., free junior golf classes on Sundays at 1:30 p.m., and Master the Short Game clinics Sundays at 2:30 p.m.
Call 691-9272 for more information and to register.
USYVL registration
The United States Youth Volleyball League (USYVL) has opened registration for its 2017 Spring Leagues and Advanced Juniors program.
These programs provide a fun, safe, and supervised environment for boys and girls to learn and play volleyball.
The USYVL’s eight-week Spring Leagues provide instruction to boys and girls ages seven to 15 that is designed to teach basic volleyball skills in a positive environment.
The leagues operate twice per week beginning in late March and runs through the first few weeks of June. Practices and games operate in a coed format and offer participants the opportunity to develop self-esteem and confidence.
The 10-week Advanced Juniors programs provide participants ages 12 to 16 training from skilled instructors with experience coaching at the club, high school or higher levels.
The program was created for players that have mastered the basic fundamentals of volleyball and are looking for advanced instruction and competition.
The registration fee includes a volleyball, uniform t-shirt and participation medal for each participant.
Registration can be done online at www.usyvl.org.
More information is available by calling 1-888-988-7985 or by sending an email to info@usyvl.org.