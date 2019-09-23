Santa Ynez coaching openings
Santa Ynez High School is looking a head coach for the both the boys varsity and junior varsity tennis teams.
Send an email to Athletic Director Ashley Coelho acoelho@syvuhsd.org for more information and a coaching application.
Hancock cross country team seeks stationary bikes
The Hancock College women's cross country team is seeking stationary bikes for team workouts.
For more information, contact Hancock coach Louie Quintana at 805-705-3299. Quintana has said he is willing to pick up the bikes if they are in a nearby location.
Main Event Junior Golf Tour
The Main Event Junior Golf Tour is scheduled is coming to the Central Coast starting Nov. 9-10, with a tournament being held at La Purisima.
The tour is for elite boy golfers aged 14-18 from Santa Barbara County and was designed for college-bound junior players.
La Purisima Golf Club, near Lompoc, was selected as it is a US Open qualifying site.
This tour is for golfers who have a established Handicap of 9.5 or less and the fields will max out at 32 players at each event. Registration is first-come, first serve and the tour is ranked by Junior Golf Scoreboard and Global Junior Golf Scoreboard and every tournament will affect ranking status.
The tour is a performance-based prize fund model that offers each of the top-five players gift cards not to exceed $750 per event.
The winner of each tournament receives a $750 gift card, second gets $425, third $375, four $200 and fifth $125.
This gifts are approved By the USGA, CIF and doesn’t affect the amateur status of the junior golfer.
To sign up, there is a $50 membership fee that runs through December 31, 2020. Each tournament is $300 for members and $315 for non-members.
Registration is now open but deadlines vary depending on the event.
La Purisima is one of two courses on the tour, the other in Madera at the DragonFly Golf Course, with dates on Oct. 26-27, Nov. 16-17, Dec. 14-15, Jan. 25-26, Feb. 22-23, March 21-22 and April 25-26.
The La Purisima dates are Nov. 9-10, Dec. 7-8, Jan. 18-19, Feb. 15-16, March 14-15 and April 18-19.
Those interested in playing in or sponsoring the tournament can email themaineventjuniorgolftour@gmail.com.
Righetti softball and girls golf fundraiser
The Righetti High School softball and girls golf programs will be co-hosting a fundraiser golf tournament on Saturday, Oct. 26 at Rancho Maria Golf Course.
The tournament will begin with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The cost of the four-person scramble is $100 per player, which includes green fee, cart, lunch and prizes. Individuals may sign up on their own or as a team and participants can designate which sport their donation should go to. Tee sponsorships are available for $75.
Entry forms are available at Rancho Maria or can be obtained by contacting Brian Tomooka, who coaches girls golf and softball at Righetti High. Tomooka can be reached at (805) 260-3874.
All proceeds will benefit the Righetti High girls golf and softball program.
Veterans Fridays at Rancho Maria extended
Rancho Maria Golf Club's special offer honoring veterans has been extended.
Originally scheduled to run Fridays through the end of July, the offer has been so well received that the club is extending it through the end of the year.
The club is also adding law enforcement and first responders to the list of people eligible to play a round of golf on Fridays for $29.
The special includes a golf cart.
For more details, contact Rancho Maria at (805) 937-2019.