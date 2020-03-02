Survivable systems team maintains Malmstrom AFB’s launch control centers

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Having the capsule suspended allows it to absorb shock from a missile hitting near the site or from natural disasters, such as an earthquake.

“Because the capsule is suspended, seismic activity and nuclear blasts would be vibrated away from the capsule and would keep the missileers safe,” Paul said. “We also ‘shore’ the floor on metal pedestals to serve as a backup system if the SIAC fails.”

With many jobs in the Air Force, a set of technical orders have to be followed to accomplish a task, but in SST, many of their tasks are not read in a step-by-step process. Where some work centers use troubleshooting as a last resort, SST starts there.

“We have (technical orders) we have to follow for our job, but since we are a fairly new office, a lot of our troubleshooting procedures aren’t in our weapon system specific TOs but are in our general Air Force maintenance TOs,” Paul said. “It allows us to think outside the box.”

While all missile maintainers are capable of being able to work on missile components, SST performs more facility maintenance.